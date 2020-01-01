Buffon urged to play on beyond his 43rd birthday by former Juventus deputy Rubinho

The legendary goalkeeper is ready to spend another year with the Bianconeri as his “desire and determination” continue to burn bright

Gianluigi Buffon has been urged to play on for “as long as he has the desire and determination”, with ex- goalkeeper Rubinho seeing no reason for the World Cup winner to retire.

The Bianconeri legend was taken back to Turin during the summer of 2019 after spending one season at French giants . A change of scenery had been sought by the veteran shot-stopper on the back of an iconic 17-year stint at Juve.

Buffon has continued to see game time this term, despite now being behind Wojciech Szczesny in the pecking order, and has reportedly committed to another 12-month contract. That will take him beyond his 43rd birthday, but Rubinho sees no reason why a man he once played understudy to should consider hanging up his gloves any time soon.

More teams

The Brazilian custodian, who spent four years with Juventus between 2012 and 2016, told Domenica Sport of Buffon: “I expect everything from him. As long as he has the desire and determination to play, he must do it.

“I was really happy when he decided to go to PSG, because he once again showed his great talent from another place.”

Rubinho had the chance to learn plenty from Buffon during his time working alongside the modern day great in . He also formed part of a star-studded squad that included many more highly decorated performers.

Giorgio Chiellini forms part of that group, with Rubinho holding the experienced defender in the highest regard despite the controversy he has sparked with some of the comments made in his recently-released autobiography.

Article continues below

Rubinho said of the 35-year-old centre-half: “His book has not yet arrived in . I admire him, he’s a very good person, who I would like to have by my side all my life. If you manage to have the respect of Giorgio Chiellini, that’s a big thing. We are talking about a man with a capital M.”

Buffon and Chiellini are currently waiting on the resumption of competition amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Italian football is due to get underway again on June 20, with Juve looking to wrap up another title triumph as they sit one point clear of at the top of the table with 12 games to go.