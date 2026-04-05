Bryan Linssen (35) jokes about the Dutch national team and the World Cup following his latest heroics for NEC

Bryan Linssen scored again for NEC on Saturday, as they secured a 2-0 away win against Excelsior. ‘Linssen for the Netherlands!’ rang out from the stands in Rotterdam, though the striker appears to have no illusions about this summer’s World Cup.

“I reckon the World Cup falls during my holiday, so that’s not ideal,” said the man who scored NEC’s opening goal in an interview with ESPN. “Coincidentally, I did take out cancellation insurance last week, though I’m not sure if it covers that. I’ll be booking my holiday soon, mind you.”

The 35-year-old Linssen has never played an international match for the Dutch national team. The Limburg native also never previously represented Jong Oranje or any other representative team for the Netherlands.

Linssen then turns his attention to NEC’s victory on Rotterdam soil. The Nijmegen side are having a strong season in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, but underperformed against lowly Excelsior.

“It took a while to get going,” admits the self-critical Linssen. “We were struggling until the 0-1, after which we were in control, but otherwise it was quite a dull match, even for us. You could tell there wasn’t as much energy in it as usual, but you have to win matches like that too.”

In any case, Linssen is far from finished with football. The experienced winger, deployed as a striker by Dick Schreuder, extended his contract with NEC by two seasons earlier this week.

“Yes, two more years. I feel good and I’m enjoying myself, so I’ll be sticking around for a while,” said Linssen, who is in a fierce battle with NEC for second place in the Eredivisie. They are level on 53 points with Feyenoord, although the Rotterdam side still have a match against FC Volendam on Sunday.