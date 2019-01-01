Bruno Fornaroli says 'sorry' for Melbourne City absence after exit confirmed

The Uruguayan posted a heartfelt message to his teammates and supporters

Bruno Fornaroli has posted a heartfelt apology to his Melbourne City teammates and fans for his absence from the pitch following his official exit from the club.

City and the 31-year-old finally agreed to a mutual contract termination on Tuesday, paving the way for the striker to join Perth Glory next season.

Fornaroli hadn't played for the club since round four after a disagreement with coach Warren Joyce saw him frozen out of the first team squad and training.

The Uruguayan used his social media accounts to say goodbye to his 'Melbourne City' family and explained his anguish at not being able to help the team on the pitch.

"Even though the end is not what I wanted it to be, I can't express properly how thankful I am for the love you have given me in these three-and-a-half years in Melbourne," he said.

"It was for them, the fans and the club, that I tried very hard to keep the unpleasant last few months away from the public eye.

"The most important thing for me was the team and although I was unfortunately unable to help on the field, I tried to not become an obstacle off it. I hope I've achieved that.

"I am sorry for every missed goal, for every defeat and every broken dream, but I say goodbye knowing that in my heart that I've given everything I had to give."

Fornaroli scored 51 goals in 73 A-League matches for Melbourne City, and also captained the club to their only trophy in the 2016 FFA Cup win.

He won the A-League golden boot in the 2015-16 season as he scored a stunning 25 goals in that campaign.

Reports have suggested Fornaroli will join Tony Popovic's Glory next season but there has been no official confirmation.