'Broken my heart and spirit'- Stajcic breaks silence on 'unjustifiable' Matildas sacking

A powerful statement from a coach still reeling for his shock dismissal

Just over three weeks since he was dismissed as Matildas coach, Alen Stajcic has broken his silence with a damning statement.

With Football Federation Australia failing to detail the reasons behind his sacking, the 45-year-old has sought to clear his name amidst the speculation and revealed he's still unclear about the reasons why he was let go.

"In order to protect my reputation in the face of unwarranted speculation from various sources, I feel that it is necessary that I make this statement in relation to the FFA’s decision to terminate my employment," Stajcic said in a statement.

"For the record, I wish to state categorically that, during my time as Matildas Head Coach – such tenure which commenced in 2014 - I have never witnessed, never participated in, and never acquiesced to the participation of others in any impropriety or misconduct relating to players or the Matildas set-up.

"In fact, up until the day before the FFA terminated my employment I have only ever received praise from Mr Gallop both publicly and privately.

"I still do not know the reason(s) why my employment was terminated, aside from Mr Gallop telling me that the Matildas had a “poor culture” and I, as Head Coach, was responsible."

A number of surveys have been pointed to as the precursor to the FFA sacking Stajcic, however, the man himself has cast serious doubts over one of the reports' findings.

"In regards to the survey conducted by Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), I requested and was provided with a copy of the PFA Report for the first time in early December last year," he said.

"Upon reviewing the PFA Report I notified the FFA’s Head of National Teams that the report was materially and hopelessly flawed in its design and delivery.

"I questioned the validity, reliability and integrity of the results on multiple occasions."

Stajcic has been left reeling by his sacking but remains fully behind the Matildas and is hoping for an investigation into his dismissal.

"While it has broken my heart and spirit to think I am no longer on that journey that I shared with so many for such a long time, I will continue to follow the Matildas – both individually and a team," he said.

"I truly wish to see Australia take its rightful place on the world football stage and believe this team can do it.

"For now, I look forward to the search for truth, honour and integrity in this awful saga. I concur with others who are demanding a full and independent investigation."