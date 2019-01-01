Assombalonga leads Middlesbrough past Wigan Athletic
Britt Assombalonga scored the match-winning goal to help Middlesbrough claim a 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in a Championship game on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old delivered impactful performances to help the Smoggies return to winning ways after their opening league stalemate with Luton Town and back-to-back defeats to Brentford, Crewe Alexandra and Blackburn Rovers.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo international scored the decisive goal in the 23rd minute of the encounter after he was set up by Jonathan Howson.
.@BrittOfficials celebrates his opener 📸#Boro 🔴 1-0 🔵 #WAFC #UTB pic.twitter.com/A5RG0u1qt3— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 20, 2019
Assombalonga featured for the duration of the game while London-born Congolese player Marc Bola was replaced in the 76th minute.
With the win, Middlesbrough have climbed to 14th place on the league table with four points from four games.
The former Watford and Nottingham Forest striker now has two goals in five appearances for Jonathan Woodgate’s men this season.
He will hope to continue his goalscoring form when Boro take on Millwall in their next outing at Riverside Stadium on Saturday, August 24.