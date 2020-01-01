Bristol City ‘working hard’ after losing out on Arsenal’s Nketiah – Holden

The Robins have not relented in their quest for a forward despite not being able to bring the Anglo-Ghanaian to Ashton Gate

assistant manager Dean Holden says the club is “working hard behind the scenes” to sign another forward after hearing that Eddie Nketiah will be staying at for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old had his loan spell at terminated after making 19 competitive appearances and scoring five goals.

Since reports surfaced that the Anglo-Ghanaian’s time at Elland Road came to an end, the Robins were interested in recruiting him again, having had an interest since before he moved to Yorkshire.

“The recruitment team are working hard behind the scenes as are everybody,” Holden told the media.

"We've spoken already about the positions we want to recruit in this January window.

"We've got a list of targets and this has been going on for a long time now, way before the window even opened.”

Bristol are currently ninth in the Championship, three places and just one point from the final Premier League promotion playoff spot.