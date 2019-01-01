Brisbane Roar make tenth signing in seven days

Robbie Fowler is on a signing spree with his new club

With new coach Robbie Fowler touching down earlier this week, Brisbane Roar have wasted no time rebuilding their squad making 10 signings in the space of seven days.

Former Perth Glory defender Scott Neville was announced by the Roar on Sunday and rounds out a very productive week for the club.

Having seen over a dozen players depart the club over the past two months, Brisbane have had plenty of holes to fill and Fowler has very quickly put a new-look side together.

Roar's signing spree started on Monday with the arrival of Irish striker Roy O'Donovan with fellow foreigners Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Jay O'Shea and Aaron Amad-Holloway also signing on in the days after.

midfielder Aiden O'Neill meanwhile secured a second loan spell in the A-League after spending last season with Central Coast Mariners.

Australian quartet Jake McGing, Brad Inman, George Mells and Neville then capped off Brisbane's busy week as they doubled their squad size.

With Roar's pre-season starting on July 1, Fowler's squad suddenly looks a lot healthier with 18 contracted players.

Jamie Young remains the club's sole senior shot-stopper however meaning another number one will be a priority for Fowler moving forward.

Brisbane finished ninth last season and conceded an A-League record number of goals in a disappointing campaign for the club.