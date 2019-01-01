Brisbane Roar crowned NYL champions

A drought-breaking victory for the Roar's youngsters

Brisbane Roar have knocked off last season's champions Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 to seal the 2018/19 National Youth League title.

Both clubs finished top of their respective conferences to lock in a grand final showdown at ANZ Stadium on Friday.

While the Wanderers started the match on the front foot, they found themselves behind in the 22nd minute as Shannon Brady fired Roar in front.

Brisbane would then double their lead before half-time as Daniel Leck picked out the top corner in the 38th minute.

Mirza Muratovic ensured the Roar started the second 45 minutes where they left off as he finished coolly in the 61st minute to put his side 3-0 up.

Western Sydney refused to simply roll over however and found a glimmer of hope when Tass Mourdoukoutas turned home a corner in the 79th minute.

Despite the Wanderers twice going close to a second goal in the dying stages, Brisbane managed to hold firm to secure the 3-1 win and in the process their first piece of NYL silverware.

After finising last season bottom of their conference, the Roar have capped off a resurgent season with an allusive title.