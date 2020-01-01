Aston Villa v Sheffield United

'Bring back VAR!' - Goal-line controversy takes centre-stage in Premier League restart

Sheffield United were denied a clear goal against Aston Villa in the top-flight's first fixture since March

Premier League stars and supporters have jokingly called for the swift return of VAR after seeing goal-line technology take centre-stage in Wednesday's Premier League restart.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United got the top-flight back underway at an empty Villa Park after a three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium during a tentative first half of action, but Sheffield United thought they'd found the breakthrough when Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appeared to carry a Billy Sharp free-kick over his own line.

    Replays showed that the Norwegian shot-stopper had indeed let the ball creep in, but Villa were granted a reprieve as goal-line technology failed to review the incident, forcing referee Michael Oliver to allow play to continue after Sharp's effort.

    Oliver's watch should have buzzed once the ball crossed the line, but 'Hawk-Eye' had reportedly not been switched on and he decided against checking the footage pitchside with VAR.

    Reactions to the decision quickly began to pour in on Twitter, with Newcastle defender Ryan Taylor taking to Twitter to express his bemusement.

    The 35-year-old wrote: "Goal-line technology not turned on. Bring back VAR."

    Sheffield United's admin account echoed Taylor's shock, while Villa released the following message to their followers: "We don't really know what to say about that."

    Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp addressed the technology-gaffe during half-time for Sky Sports, stating: "We talk about goal-line technology being perfect but not here, it went missing.

    "Why have they not done that? It's the same passage of play. Normally goal-line technology is perfect, but not this time."

