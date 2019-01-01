Brillante set to leave Sydney FC after being dropped for Asian Champions League

The talented midfielder is set to head abroad for a second time

Sydney FC midfielder Joshua Brillante is set to join K-League side Pohang Steelers, with the Sky Blues responding by dropping him for Wednesday night's Asian game in .

Steve Corica's team went down 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale with Paulo Rete filling in for the wantaway 25-year-old, who is believed to be currently in discussions with the Korean club.

The Sky Blues took the unusual step of addressing speculation about Brillante's future via Twitter, saying the player 'wasn't in the right frame of mind' to play in the match.

There has been overseas interest in Josh which meant he wasn’t in the right frame of mind for tonight’s game.



We have a big enough squad and need to have every player 100% focused on the match so the decision was made to leave him out. — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) March 13, 2019

"We have a big enough squad and need to have every player 100% focused on the match so the decision was made to leave him out."

Brillante would be free to join Pohang immediately with the Korean transfer window open until April 1.

The Bundaberg-born player has been a key cog in the Sky Blues midfield since he joined the club from in 2016 - winning a championship, two premierships and an FFA Cup.

He originally began his A-League career at Gold Coast in 2010 before moving on to Newcastle Jets two years later.

After securing a move to club Fiorentina and making his debut for the club in 2016, Brillante eventually fell out of favour and ended up on loan at and Como.