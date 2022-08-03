Brighton deny 'inaccurate' Cucurella to Chelsea transfer report

The Spanish defender has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but his club have denied that an agreement is in place

Brighton have released a statement denying reports that they have agreed to sell Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Earlier Wednesday, it had been claimed in several outlets that a £52.5 million agreement was struck between the Premier League sides.

However, Brighton insist that they have not reached a deal with any team as of yet.

Barcelona (and previously, Manchester City) have also been rumoured to be in the race for the left-back.

What did Brighton say about the Cucurella rumours?

A message posted by Brighton's official account on Twitter read: "Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella."

Will Cucurella leave Brighton?

The 24-year-old defender is the subject of interest from Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea.

City had been keen to sign the one-time Spain international as they are in the hunt for a new left-back to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal this summer.

However, GOAL understands that Brighton's refusal to drop their £50 million ($61m) asking price has forced the Premier League champions to look at other options.

Instead, Chelsea have emerged as the favourites to land him as it has been reported that they are prepared to meet Brighton's demands, and could offer centre-back Levi Colwill as part of the deal.

Cucurella is an experienced wing-back who could fit well in Thomas Tuchel's back-three system, though Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso are also present as options to play on the left side.