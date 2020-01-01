Brighton boss Potter provides update on Balogun's future ahead of Championship restart

The Nigeria international's loan deal at the DW Stadium was set to expire at the end of June

Hove and Albion manager Graham Potter said loan stars, including 's Leon Balogun who is currently at Athletic, will remain at their respective clubs until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 31-year-old moved to the Championship in January, to team up with the Latics on a short-term deal after struggling for playing time in the Premier League.

His loan deal was due to end on June 30 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of all sporting activities in the UK since March.

With the Championship set to resume on June 20 and the 2019-20 season set to extend until July, Potter disclosed they won’t return to Brighton until the campaign ends.

“All the guys who are on loan will stay and finish their loan spells,” Potter was quoted as saying by the Argus.

“Then we will discuss at the end of the season what the next plan is for them.

“Each individual is different, of course, and we will make those decisions at the end of the season.”

Aside from Balogun, three other players are on loan in the English second-tier - Ben White at , Matt Clarke at and Jayson Molumby at .

Balogun played six league games for Wigan Athletic before the league was suspended, helping them to three wins and three draws.

His defensive contributions helped them keep four clean sheets in the process, which steered them out of the relegation zone to 20th in the league table after gathering 41 points from 37 matches.

The Nigeria international will be looking to continue his fine form when the Latics visit for their first Championship fixture on June 20.

He joined Brighton and Hove Albion from German side 05 on a free transfer in June 2018.

Since his arrival in , the Super Eagles centre-back has struggled to establish himself, playing just eight Premier League matches so far.

He broke his duck in the English top-flight by scoring the second quickest goal by a substitute in the 2018-19 season during the Seagulls’ 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.