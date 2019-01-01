Brighton boss Chris Hughton downplays Bong-Rodriguez row as past issue

The Cameroonian defender and the West Brom striker were involved in an alleged racism row when both teams met in a Premier League game last term

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton believes the row between Gaetan Bong and West Bromwich Albion’s Jay Rodriguez is in the past as his team prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round meeting between both teams.

During a Premier League fixture at the Hawthorns last year January, the duo were involved in a clash which saw the defender make a racism allegation against the striker.

Rodriguez was subsequently charged for using “abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race" against the Cameroonian.

After series of investigation, an independent regulatory commission set up by the FA found the accusation made against the England international not be proven but Bong insisted on his initial complaints.

Ahead of the FA Cup outing at the Amex Stadium that will see both players in action together for the first time since the incident, Hughton lauded the manner at which the matter was resolved.

"There have been issues before and we are all very conscious of that but that was something in the past, I think it has to be that way,” Hughton was quoted by SkySports.

"It was dealt with by the FA, I would have to say very, very well. We certainly couldn't have had any complaints with the way that it was dealt with but it's something in the past.

"That will be one of many, many football incidents that are in the past that you have to be able to move on from and I would expect everybody to feel the same."

The Seagulls skipper Bruno also reiterated Hughton’s comments regarding the row and wants it to be forgotten.

"It's gone. We cannot stick with things like this,” Bruno said.

"Of course it was a big deal at that time but it's time to forget. That's done for him (Bong)."