Bridge ready for A-League retirement after 330-day injury nightmare

The Wanderers striker is ready to farewell the A-League and a club he'll go down in history with

After several months stuck on the sidelines, Western Sydney Wanderers attacker Mark Bridge is ready to farewell the A-League on his own terms.

Should he feature on Sunday against Perth Glory, it will be exactly 337 days since he last graced the competition and it's a number Bridge is all too aware of.

A hat-trick of recurring calf injuries over the past nine months has left the 33-year-old with plenty of time to contemplate his future and he's determined to bow out of the A-League with dignity.

"I’ve already spoken to the club, I won’t be looking for an A-League contract next year," Bridge told Goal.

"I always said to myself I don’t want to be one of those players that can’t play 90 minutes every week at the level that’s required.

"I don’t want to be one of those players that come on for 10-15 minutes and take the spot of a young guy that can basically do the same thing.

"I’ll probably still try to play, a couple of NPL clubs have contacted me already. But definitely, I won’t be in the A-League."

The decision to depart the competition comes after he tore his soleus tendon three times over the past few months - twice in his left leg and once in his right.

Struck down three times by the same injury, Bridge literally attempted everything to get back on the pitch and ended up drinking five cups of green tea each day in a desperate attempt to remedy the issue.

"We checked everything: we checked my joggers, my boots, kept my weight down, kept the skin folds down, we checked my running technique, where I strike my foot when I run," he said.

"Seriously, we went to get my running filmed to break it down and see if I was running differently.

"I started taking gelatine powder because gelatine apparently helps with the repair of tendons. I started having five cups of green tea per day because that said the same thing.

"When I say we tried everything, we tried everything. I feel good, I feel strong again. I feel confident."

Having been relatively injury-free during his career, the time on the sidelines took its toll on Bridge both physically and mentally.

While the road to recovery has been far from easy, a potential return to the pitch has the 33-year-old feeling like a debutant all over again.

"Hard mentally more than anything if I’m honest," Bridge said.

"Being isolated by yourself in the gym - just you and one of the physios - it’s tough. You’re in a position where you don’t look forward to going into training because you’re by yourself and have no chance of playing for a long time.

"You’re away from the boys, away from the banter and when things aren’t going well on the field for the team it’s just as hard.

"I’m definitely excited to be back. I said to someone the other day I’ve got butterflies in my stomach again - it feels like I’m debuting all over again."

Bridge has been included in the Wanderers squad to face Glory but concedes Babbel has given no indication if he'll see any action.

"No hints, obviously depends on how the game goes but I prepare the same, like I am going to get some minutes," he said.

"If I do great, if I don’t I’m still just happy to be involved with the match-day squad again. I think it’s something a lot of players take for granted just to be involved."

Should he take the pitch, he'll line-up against his former coach for the first time with Tony Popovic currently on course to guide Perth to the Premiers Plate.

It's a funny coincidence for Bridge, who isn't surprised to see Popovic succeeding with Glory.

"Definitely weird to see him at another club and weird that potentially my first game back will be against him as well," he said.

"I’m not surprised at their success. They have a great squad as well and he’s got 10 percent extra out of every player as he always does.

"Perth’s always been hard to go to and you always seemed to get results at home but now he’s found a way to fix that."

Bridge's decision to retire from the A-League will mean he won't get the chance to play in the Wanderers' new stadium.

A reality Bridge, who scored the club's first ever goal, is comfortable with knowing he's played a part in getting Western Sydney to where it is today.

"Everyone that’s been involved with that club since day one is the reason the club got that new stadium," he said.

"You don’t get that sort of thing if you don’t deserve it and I take great pride in being part of that."