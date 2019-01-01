Brendan Rodgers sheds light on Kelechi Iheanacho’s situation at Leicester City

The Nigeria international has found playing time limited at the King Power Stadium, scoring two goals in all competitions so far this term

boss Brendan Rodgers has noted that Jamie Vardy’s rich vein of form has not afforded Kelechi Iheanacho enough playing time this season.

The Super Eagles forward has largely been restricted to a bench role, with his last goal for the Foxes dating back to September; a Premier League fixture against .

Iheanacho has started just nine league matches this season and Rodgers who succeeded Claude Puel in February has disclosed that Vardy, the club's top scorer this season, has made it 'hard' for the youngster but hopes to make him 'enjoy his football again'.

"I think it's about improving every player, I've always seen that as my job,” Rodgers was quoted by Leicester Mercury.

“It's been hard for Kel [Iheanacho] because he's come in and he's been a secondary striker at . All of a sudden he makes a move for big money and I think everyone can see the potential.

“But he's come in to one of the top strikers in the league (Jamie Vardy) and I think it's very hard to displace that.

“But it's just a case of adapting to these new players. Actually, my job is not to put them in a trap of pressure and take that away from them. Enjoy your football, but ultimately your first job is to press and work hard. From that what can you add into your game?”

Iheanacho was an unused substitute in Leicester City’s 3-1 victory over last Saturday .

But the former and boss also hinted that the 22-year-old could get chances to feature more, albeit in a 'diamond' system.

Article continues below

“I think he's a great talent but he's a number nine. He's not one who can play on the sides or come in," he added.

“Some strikers I've worked with you can maybe shuffle them about and slide them around to make it work – but he's a number nine and that's it. And we already have a good number nine. So he's got a fight to get ahead.

“But there's maybe another system to make it work, like a diamond.”