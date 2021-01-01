BREAKING NEWS: Napoli striker Victor Osimhen tests positive for coronavirus

The Nigeria international returned a positive test on Friday, having been away for the yuletide break

striker Victor Osimhen has returned positive for coronavirus, his Italian club confirmed on Friday evening.

“The SSCN reports that footballer Victor Osimhen tested positive for the molecular naso-pharyngeum swab on his return from abroad yesterday afternoon. The player is asymptomatic and has not met the team group,” a statement from the club read.

📌 | La SSCN comunica che il calciatore Victor Osimhen è risultato positivo al tampone naso-faringeo molecolare effettuato ieri pomeriggio al suo rientro dall’estero. Il calciatore è asintomatico e non ha incontrato il gruppo squadra. pic.twitter.com/pOWSM9aYxU — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) January 1, 2021

