Brazil World Cup odds: Bookmakers give verdict on Selecao's chances of winning World Cup 2022

Brazil's connection with the World Cup runs deeper than any other team in the tournament, as the standard bearers of international football.

The Selecao have qualified for all 22 editions of the World Cup, stretching back to the inaugural competition in 1930, with more title wins than any other nation (five).

However, their star has fallen slightly since winning their last World Cup in 2002, with a last-four spot as hosts in 2014 their best return in the past two decades.

Brazil head into the 2022 competition as FIFA's No.1-ranked side, and coach Tite will be looking to use the pressure of another failure to motivate his players to glory.

Brazil World Cup odds to win

Despite losing ground to their European rivals on the world stage in recent years, Brazil's eye-catching topping of CONMEBOL qualifying has increased confidence for Tite and his squad.

The experienced coach is well stocked in all areas of his squad, with huge experience via Thiago Silva, Casemiro and Neymar, alongside the next wave of Brazilian talent led by Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Ned’s rates Brazil's pre-tournament prospects to win the World Cup as a $5.00 chance

Brazil World Cup fixtures

Brazil begin their 2022 World Cup campaign up against Serbia on November 24 in Lusail, before facing Switzerland on November 28 in Doha, and ending their Group G push against Cameroon back in Lusail on December 2.

All three of Brazil's group-stage opponents have faced the Selecao in recent World Cup history, with Luiz Felipe Scolari's side beating Cameroon 4-1 in 2014.

Switzerland held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener in 2018, and they both reached the knockout stages on the back of wins over Serbia.

No side has played in, and won, more World Cup games than Brazil and they have a strong unbeaten record in group-stage games. They have not lost in the groups since defeat to Norway back in 1998.

Brazil route to World Cup final

Brazil will be confident of easing their way out of Group G, and into the knockout stages, with Serbia and Switzerland likely to battle it out for second place.

Top spot for Brazil will continue an incredible record of finishing as group winners in every World Cup since 1982.

Round of 16

If Brazil do cruise through to the last 16 as Group G winners, they will face the runners up from Group H, which could be any one of four from Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Second place in Group G will see them face off with whoever tops Group H.

Quarterfinals

Passage into the last 16 as Group G winners could line up a quarterfinal clash against against Group E leaders, which is likely to be Germany or Spain.

Runners up in the group will mean a potential meeting with Group F winners, with Belgium and Croatia set to do battle.

Semifinals

The most likely semifinal opponent if Brazil win Group G will be Group C winners Argentina in an eagerly anticipated South American derby.

Brazil have won three of their total four World Cup finals meetings with La Albiceleste, although Lionel Messi's Argentina famously beat their arch-rivals to lift the Copa America title last year.

If Brazil get through as the second-place team in Group G, a semifinal against either France or England looks highly likely.

Final

If Brazil reach the final, the options are broad on who they will face. If they win Group G, France look to be the strongest bet with second place bringing Argentina back into play for Title.