'Like a World Cup match' - Brazil captain Raphinha expects stern Japan test in Singapore as Hajime Moriyasu's long reign nears its end

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Stand-in Brazil captain Raphinha anticipates a fierce examination against Japan in Saturday's international friendly in Singapore. The rematch of this summer's World Cup clash in Houston comes as Samurai Blue boss Hajime Moriyasu prepares for the final two games of his eight-year tenure.

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Stand-in skipper anticipates fierce battle

Raphinha will wear both the armband and the iconic number 10 shirt at the Singapore National Stadium with regular skipper Marquinhos sidelined through injury. The Asian side are seeking revenge for their late 2-1 comeback defeat in the World Cup round of 32 in June. Meanwhile, 58-year-old Moriyasu is departing early since turmoil in Saudi Arabia delayed the Asian Cup from early 2027 to December 2027.

Returning forward embraces leadership role

Back in the fold having missed June's meeting in Texas with a right hamstring injury, the Barcelona attacker arrives in prolific form as La Liga's top scorer with 15 goals this season. He also knows the threat posed by opponents who recorded a historic 3-2 comeback friendly victory in Tokyo last October to beat the five-time world champions at senior level for the first time.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash, Raphinha said: "For me, playing against Japan is like a World Cup match. I see it as a very difficult, complicated game, but in my view, these are important games to see the level we are at, what we can improve, not only individually on the field but also collectively. It's a good test against a great team."

Ancelotti backs departing counterpart's pedigree

Following their own round-of-16 World Cup exit against Norway, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has brought a youthful Selecao squad to Asia to launch a new cycle.

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Addressing the media on Friday, the Italian said: "[Japan] competed really well in the World Cup against us. It was a difficult game. It will be a difficult game tomorrow because they are really well-organised in defensive and offensive situations. We need to have a competitive game to improve and to give experience to our young players."

Ancelotti also backed Moriyasu to manage in Europe as his short-term Japan Football Association contract - originally running until February 2027 - winds down early: "He had the time to work with the national team. He built a strong, really well-organised team. I think he did a really good job and has all the qualities to train and manage anywhere in the world."

Succession plans follow Tuesday finales

Following Saturday's encounter, Moriyasu will oversee his final game in charge against Paraguay on Tuesday, November 17 before handing over to national under-23 coach Go Oiwa. His incoming successor is set to debut in a home friendly in March ahead of the rescheduled Asian Cup running from December 23, 2027 to January 21, 2028. Brazil will simultaneously wrap up their 2026 schedule against hosts Singapore on Tuesday.