Brattan hits out at Melbourne City's striker struggles

The midfielder is frustrated his side remain without a recognised number nine

After seeing Melbourne City fail to issue a shot on target against Perth Glory, Luke Brattan has stressed the club must find a new striker.

Bruno Fornaroli remains frozen out of Warren Joyce's side and City are yet to find a replacement this month with the transfer window slamming shut in less than a fortnight.

Brattan, who has impressed for City this season with three goals, is quickly becoming frustrated by his side's struggles in the final third and declared if City want to win silverware this season, they must sign a new striker.

"Hopefully we can sort out this striker situation,” Brattan told SEN Breakfast on Monday.

"It’s been going on for too long now. If we are serious about winning anything, then we need a number nine that can finish off chances.

"It’s not easy, especially with Bruno being a marquee and all that sort of thing, it makes it very very hard.

“You could say (the players are) frustrated.

"I’m sure the club and Bruno are hopefully working together to sort it out.

"It’s not good for Bruno sitting in the stands not playing and it’s not a good look for the club, with the marquee sitting in the stands.

"It’s been going on for a long time, we get asked a lot about it and if we want to win anything and be serious, then we need a striker."

In recent weeks right-back Ritchie De Laet has been leading the line for City as Joyce looks to patch together a side sorely missing someone to finish off the chances they are creating.

After losing to Central Coast Mariners midweek, City never looked like scoring against Perth Glory on Saturday and must find a way to fire against Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday.

Western Sydney are on a five-game losing streak and will be desperate to reverse their fortunes against a misfiring City side.