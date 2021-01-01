Boye in action as Mbappe spurs PSG to win over Metz in Ligue 1

The Ghana defender was on the losing side in the matchday 34 fixture of the French top-flight

Ghana international John Boye was in full-time action as his Metz side suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Maroons, whose consolation goal was scored by Fabien Centonze, had hoped to secure a stunning win but a Kylian Mbappe double and a Mauro Icardi effort secured victory for The Red and Blues in the matchday 34 clash at Stade Saint Symphorien.

Metz sit 10th on the league table while PSG have moved from second to first with the result.

Saturday’s match, which came just a day after Boye celebrated his 34th birthday, was the defender’s 32nd league appearance of the season.

"We all know it's going to be a tough game. PSG is a very good European team. We will have to do our best. Everyone knows what Paris is capable of. We will have to stay focused on the game and give 100 percent,” the Ghanaian and Metz captain, said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game.

“We remember the frustration of the [reverse] leg [0-1 defeat in the last seconds of the match]. It's part of football, but I know my team is ready for this new meeting.

“As a captain, I talk to young players a lot. We know that we will talk about us if we have a good performance. This is what I insist on with them. For that, we have to give the maximum of ourselves this Saturday.”

Real Madrid-linked Mbappe broke Metz in just the fourth minute, latching onto an Ander Herrera through-ball over the top, to shoot past goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja.

Just a minute after the break, Centonze drew the hosts level, heading home from a Farid Boulaya in-swinger into the box.

Article continues below

In the 59th minute, Mbappe scored once again as his shot from outside the box proved too strong for the goalkeeper.

Argentina striker Icardi then wrapped things up from the spot a minute to full-time.

Boye, who formerly played for Rennes in Ligue 1, is in his third season with Metz since moving from Turkish side Sivasspor.