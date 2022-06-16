Bournemouth 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Bournemouth will open the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home date against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.
After being welcomed back into the big time at the Vitality Stadium, the Cherries will then head out on the road to face defending champions Manchester City.
Scott Parker will be aware of just how big the challenge is that his side face, as they attempt to cement a standing among the elite of English football, but the intention is to enjoy that battle.
Editors' Picks
GOAL brings you Bournemouth’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Bournemouth Premier League fixture list
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
|26/04/2023
|19:45
|Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Bournemouth tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Bournemouth’s Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.
Season tickets are still available, with adult renewal prices having started at £550 while Junior Cherries can catch top-flight action for just £115.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.