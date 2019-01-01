Bosnich slams 'disgusting' Stajcic sacking

The former Matildas coach has been handed a formal apology after his controversial axing earlier this year

In the wake of Football Federation Australia clarifying reasons behind their decision to sack former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic, Mark Bosnich has hit out at those that attempted to discredit the Australian coach.

Along with FFA's clarification, board member Heather Reid also issued a formal apology to Stajcic on Friday, who is now in charge of A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

While an important step in clearing Stajcic's name, Bosnich is adamant those responsible for his sacking must be held accountable.

"For those who conspired and schemed to get Alen Stajcic out, you are disgusting," Bosnich said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

"Heads should roll. Anyone that brought this attention to the board and basically hoodwinked the board, they should be sacked immediately.

"How can someone do that to a man that has put so much heart and soul into something and make him out to be something that he was not...it really is disgusting.

"For them (the FFA) to backtrack like they did basically tells the story. He was set-up and they wanted him out. I can't tell you how mad I was when I saw it.

“It’s really disgusting that you can sack somebody just because you don’t like the way they speak, they look or you don’t like the sound of their last name - it's shocking."

In their statement on Friday, the FFA stressed that Reid's comments at the time of Stajcic's sacking didn't impact their decision to part ways with the coach.

"FFA by this statement wishes to make clear that Alen Stajcic’s contract was not terminated on the basis that he had breached his contract or had engaged in any misconduct," an FFA statement read.

"Any inference that has been drawn about these being reasons for Alen’s contract termination is wrong.

"FFA acknowledges that some of the speculation about the termination of Alen’s contract was caused by statements made by one of its directors, Heather Reid.

"These statements were not made on behalf of FFA and did not reflect the decision of the Board or the reasons why it made that decision."

Since Stajcic's departure from the Matildas, Ante Milicic has been brought in as his replacement with Australia falling 3-0 to the Netherlands on Sunday in their final friendly match before the Women's World Cup.

The Matildas have been drawn in Group C for the tournament in and will face , and in their quest to make the knockout stages.