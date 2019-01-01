Bosnich backs Isaias for Socceroos call-up

The Spaniard is now officially an Aussie with the green and gold in his sights

After the Asian Cup is done and dusted in the UAE, Mark Bosnich believes Isaias should be one of the first names included in Graham Arnold's Socceroos squad moving forward.

Securing Australian citizenship last week after a successful few years in the A-League with Adelaide United, Isaias has admitted playing for the green and gold is a goal of his.

Set to turn 32 in February, age might be against him having a long-term Socceroos future, but Bosnich is adamant the Spanish midfielder deserves to shine for Australia.

“I think as soon as we come home from the Asian Cup, and we reassess things for the World Cup qualifiers, [Isaias] would be one of the first players that I’d put on my team sheet in terms of the Socceroos squad," Bosnich said on Fox Sports.

"Now everyone’s different, I’m sure Graham Arnold would have his own opinions.

"But in terms of a stabilising influence for the back four, who sits in front, somebody who can destroy and break up the play of the opposition, and anticipate — and also very, very smart for international football, for me, he should be one of the first names on there."

Isaias has starred for the Reds since arriving in Australia in 2013 and won the Joe Marston Medal in 2016 after guiding Adelaide to the A-League double.

The Spaniard's form hasn't dipped this season either and he was a key figure in United's 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory a week ago.

Whether he can earn a place in the Socceroos squad however, only time will tell.