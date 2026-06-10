Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026

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Official Global Highlights & Catch-Up Hubs

Because the World Cup matches are hosted across North America, the vast time zone differences present a massive logistical challenge for global football fans. With kickoffs frequently scheduled for late evening local time (such as 20:00 or 21:00 in host cities like Kansas City and Santa Clara), viewers across Africa, Europe, and Asia will find themselves facing late-night or early-morning broadcasts.

Global English-Language Directory

The table below outlines the official free-to-air channels and their corresponding digital streaming apps across major English-speaking countries and global regions for the World Cup:

Worldwide FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasters

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the official TV and streaming rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by Arena Sport.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

Television: The matches will be broadcast live across Arena Sport's suite of premium cable sports channels.

Live Streaming: If you prefer to watch online or on a mobile device, you can stream the tournament using the Arena Cloud app or via the Moja TV platform (through BH Telecom).