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Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund's match against Real Betis kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live today: TV and streaming details

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. All broadcast options are listed below.

Topics of the week: what has happened at Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis?

With two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches, Dortmund go into this match having most recently drawn 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Before that, Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and won 1-2 away to Sabah FK in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded five.

Real Betis have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, Betis beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only draw came in a 0-0 against Celta Vigo. The heavy 2-5 defeat against Barcelona remains their only slip-up. Across those five matches, Betis scored six goals and conceded eight.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: form

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: the tables