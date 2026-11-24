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Borussia Dortmund came from behind to claim a valuable 1-1 Champions League draw at Arsenal on Tuesday, handing the Gunners their first home failure to win since the league-phase format was introduced.

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Niko Kovac's side spent much of the first half pinned back as Viktor Gyokeres fired Arsenal ahead with a dipping 25-yard strike in the 10th minute. But the Bundesliga leaders came out a different side after the break. Maximilian Beier missed the ball entirely from six yards in the 48th minute, and a handball appeal against Gyokeres was dismissed after a VAR check, before Beier made amends in the 55th, finishing low into the bottom corner after a surging run from centre-back Joane Gadou.

Jobe Bellingham then had a goal ruled out for offside, and Dortmund rode their luck late on as the ball struck the post twice off Serhou Guirassy and Declan Rice hit the woodwork. Arsenal finished with 30 shots, but Dortmund's back three made 53 clearances and allowed only one shot on target after the break. The point lifts Dortmund into the top eight on 10 points.

Below, GOAL rates Borussia Dortmund's players from the Emirates Stadium...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gregor Kobel (7/10): Beaten by a superb long-range strike for the opener, but made three saves, the best of them from Christos Tzolis' curler in the 15th minute and Piero Hincapie's header in the 58th. Played on after taking a blow to the face in a crowded six-yard box late on, and was grateful to his defenders when he came for and missed a Noni Madueke delivery in the final seconds.

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Joane Gadou (8/10): A commanding display from the young centre-back on the right of Dortmund's back three. Forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into Dortmund's only save of the first half with an angled drive in the 44th minute, then produced the decisive moment after the interval, carrying the ball from deep and leaving Tzolis trailing before setting up Beier's equaliser. Replaced by Filippo Mane in the 89th minute.

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Waldemar Anton (7/10): Composed in the middle of the back three during Arsenal's late siege, and his perfectly timed sliding challenge stopped Madueke inside the box midway through the second half.

Nico Schlotterbeck (7/10): Aggressive and busy throughout. His superb recovery tackle denied Rice when he was through on goal in the 35th minute, and he headed wide from a corner four minutes later, though Madueke robbed him in the build-up to Gyokeres' disallowed first-half chance.

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Midfield

Julian Ryerson (7/10): Dortmund attacked down his right flank more than anywhere else. Set up Felix Nmecha with a cutback from the byline in the first half and his low drive in the 68th minute was parried into the path of Bellingham, who was flagged offside.

Joey Veerman (8/10): Dortmund's standout performer in midfield. Kept the ball calmly under pressure from Rice and Martin Odegaard, was well placed to sweep away Madueke's dangerous low cross on the hour mark, and tried his luck from distance early in the second half as Dortmund took control.

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Felix Nmecha (6/10): Fired over from a good position in the 24th minute and headed over from close range on the stroke of half-time, two chances he should have done better with. Set up Konstantinos Karetsas for a late effort.

Daniel Svensson (7/10): Had the tough task of dealing with Madueke down the left and stuck at it. Supplied the low cross that Beier somehow missed in the 48th minute, the pass for Bellingham's effort four minutes later, and the corner for Nmecha's first-half header.

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Attack

Jobe Bellingham (7/10): Linked play well whenever Dortmund escaped Arsenal's press. Robbed Myles Lewis-Skelly in a dangerous area, teed up Gadou's angled effort before the break and tested Kepa from distance in the 52nd minute. Thought he had put Dortmund ahead in the 68th minute before the offside flag went up, and made way for Marcel Sabitzer five minutes later.

Maximilian Beier (7/10): Missed the ball entirely from six yards in the 48th minute, but made amends seven minutes later, cutting inside past Gabriel and finishing low into the bottom corner after Gadou's surge. Replaced by Karetsas in the 64th minute.

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Fabio Silva (6/10): Busy early as the focal point of the attack and had three efforts in the first 20 minutes, but none of them troubled Kepa. Replaced by Guirassy in the 64th minute.

Substitutes & Manager

Serhou Guirassy (6/10): Came on for Silva in the 64th minute and battled Arsenal's centre-backs, but was almost the unwitting villain when the ball ricocheted off him onto the post twice in a frantic 79th-minute scramble.

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Konstantinos Karetsas (6/10): Replaced Beier in the 64th minute and showed flashes of quality, dancing across the edge of the Arsenal box in the 82nd minute, but had a 90th-minute shot blocked after taking too long to pull the trigger.

Marcel Sabitzer (6/10): Brought on for Bellingham in the 73rd minute to add experience, but his handball against Eberechi Eze conceded the free-kick that led to the scramble in which the ball hit the post twice.

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Filippo Mane (N/A): Replaced Gadou in the 89th minute to help see out the four minutes of added time.

Niko Kovac (7/10): Deserves credit for how his side emerged after the interval, true to their reputation as a second-half team. Gadou's runs from the back three unlocked Arsenal, and Dortmund held firm, with some luck, to take a precious point.