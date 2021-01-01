Borussia Dortmund confirm Sancho has 'gentleman's agreement' over possible transfer

As the Bundesliga outfit battle for a Champions League berth next season, two of their brightest talents have been linked with the exit door

Jadon Sancho has a gentlemen's agreement with Borussia Dortmund that would allow him to secure an exit under certain criteria, sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed - but the same understanding does not apply to Erling Haaland.

The attacking duo, widely considered among the best young talents in the world game, have been linked with a move away following a frustrating season that sees Dortmund face the risk of missing out on Champions League football.

Norway international Haaland has already been touted to a host of rivals across Europe by agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge, but Zorc has now moved to confirm that the Leeds-born star would not be able to leave as easily as his team-mate, who holds an informal understanding over any potential exit.

What has been said?

"We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions," Zorc told ARD .

"He's been with us for a couple of years. However, this agreement does not exist with Erling."

The 58-year-old further confirmed that this agreement was almost activated last summer during Manchester United's pursuit of Sancho, adding: "In the end, the requirements were not met."

Future clouded for Dortmund duo

Previous reports have suggested that Haaland would be unable to force an exit from his current home until mid-2022 at the earliest, owing to a clause in his current contract that runs through 2024.

This has not stopped Raiola from hawking his player's services on a well-documented European tour earlier this year, with stops at Barcelona and Real Madrid to reportedly offer the player out.

Sancho, who previously arrived at Dortmund from Manchester City, has continued to be linked to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils following their unsuccessful pursuit last term, though the winger is likely to be more focused on earning England selection for Euro 2020 than any move at present.

