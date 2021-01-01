Boost for Man Utd and Arsenal as UEFA confirms fans can attend Europa League final

A total of 9,500 will be present in the stadium in Poland in the European decider this month

UEFA has confirmed that fans will be allowed to attend this season's Europa League final.

Fans have not been able to attend matches in the European competition this season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the Polish authorities are allowing 25 percent of the Stadion Miejski in Gdansk to be filled for the final on May 26.

How many fans will be allowed to attend?

Up to 9,500 spectators will be allowed entry to watch the Europa League final.

Fans travelling to Gdansk from outside Poland will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine unless they have had a full course of vaccinations in order to attend the match.

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test may be necessary.

Those in attendance will also have to wear a face mask inside the stadium.

When do tickets go on sale?

The ticket sales have already started and will go on until May 7.

As many as 6,000 are available for fans and the general public, but they will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rather, once the application process is complete a ballot will be conducted to allocate tickets.

Which teams will play in the Europa League final?

The teams contesting the final are yet to be decided, with the second legs of the semi-final ties set to take place on Thursday.

Article continues below

Manchester United already have one foot in the final, however, after beating Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford last week.

The tie between Arsenal and Villarreal is much closer, with the Spanish side leading 2-1 from the first leg ahead of the return fixture in north London.

Further reading