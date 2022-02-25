Bomb explodes inside team bus of Brazilian club Bahia as goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes hospitalised in 'attack'

Brazilian side Bahia took to the field on Thursday evening despite a pre-match “attack” on their team bus that saw a bomb explode, leaving goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes hospitalised and two other players injured.

The worrying incident occurred ahead of a meeting with Sampaio Correa, which the Salvador-based side ultimately prevailed 2-0 in.

There had been serious questions asked of whether the game should take place after an explosive device ripped a hole in the side of Bahia’s bus, causing serious damage to the vehicle and unsuspecting victims travelling with and alongside the Campeonato Baiano outfit.

What has been said?

Bahia posted on social media shortly after the incident took place: "Esporte Clube Bahia reports that a bomb exploded inside the team's bus on arrival at Fonte Nova and players were injured.

"The most worrying case is that of goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, who was hit by shrapnel in the face and has already been taken to a hospital. The team will discuss if the game [will go ahead].

"A car that was passing alongside the bus, at the height of the last viaduct of Av. Bonoco, driven by a woman, was also hit."

O Esporte Clube Bahia informa que uma bomba explodiu dentro do ônibus da equipe na chegada à Fonte Nova e atletas ficaram feridos. O caso mais preocupante é do goleiro Danilo Fernandes, atingido por estilhaços no rosto e já encaminhado a um hospital. Grupo discute se terá jogo. pic.twitter.com/qHpRJtmpnf — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) February 24, 2022

Why did the game go ahead?

While it would have been easy for Bahia to cancel a meeting with Sampaio Correa after becoming caught up in unfortunate events, the decision was taken for the match to go ahead.

Head coach Guto Ferreira said: "The group, through its dignity and professionalism, will enter the field to honour the colours of Bahia."

The club posted at the final whistle: "They decided to take the field and honour the shirt.

"The team beat Sampaio Correa 2-0, goals from Daniel and Rodallega, and advances in the Copa do Nordeste

on the night of a regrettable attack on the club's bus."

🙌🏾 Decidiram entrar em campo e honraram a camisa. Esquadrão vence Sampaio Corrêa por 2 a 0, gols de Daniel e Rodallega, e segue no G4 da Copa do Nordeste em noite de atentado lamentável contra o ônibus do clube. pic.twitter.com/az4dp0E1ZU — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) February 25, 2022

Are the injured players okay?

Club doctor Rafael Garcia revealed after the game that Matheus Bahia and Marcelo Cirino had also sustained injuries alongside goalkeeper Danilo.

All three are recovering well, with Bahia announcing on Twitter: "Danilo Fernandes is fine, but will spend the night in the hospital.

"The goalkeeper had multiple injuries to his face, neck and lower limbs, which had to be stitched up, and will be under observation for further examinations, and an ophthalmologist's evaluation, as there is a cut near the eye."

Further reading