Bolasie confident of getting career back on track after omission from Everton first team

The DR Congo international has taken positives from his exclusion from Carlo Ancelotti’s squad as he promised to continue working hard

Yannick Bolasie has expressed his optimism of getting his career back on track following his omission from first team.

The 31-year-old forward was left out of Carlo Ancelotti's 25-man Premier League squad last month after returning to the Goodison Park following a loan spell with Lisbon in .

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international teamed up with the Toffees in the summer of 2016 after his eye-catching performances for .

More teams

Bolasie has, however, struggled to live up to expectations due to injury problems and other factors and has only featured in 29 Premier League games since his arrival at Goodison Park.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

In an effort to enjoy more playing time, he spent time on loan at and as well as featuring for Sporting CP.

Bolasie came close to sealing a move away from the Toffees in the summer with Championship side but a deal failed to materialize.

Although the forward has expressed his disappointment after he was told he is not in Ancelotti'’s plan for the 2020-21 season, he has promised not to relent in working hard.

"It was disappointing. I continue to keep working and to play and train to the best of my ability. That's what I'm doing right now,” Bolasie told Sky Sports.

"I'm not counting myself out, and I believe that eventually, my talent will come out - wherever it's with and wherever I am. I believe in what I'm doing, and I feel I'm doing myself justice.

"The way to stay positive is to always look for ways in which you can improve. What total distance can I get through in a week or in a session? Can I beat it next week? That's what motivates me still. This helps me stay ready in so many ways."

"Whenever I've been backed into a corner, I've always thrived. I believe that whatever happens, I will come out stronger and will show everyone what I can still do. Even if there's just that one per cent chance of a move, I'm alive and kicking."

Bolasie will hope to sort out his career during the January transfer window, with Middlesbrough believes to still be interested in securing his signature.

The forward has previously played for Hillingdon Borough, Floriana, Plymouth Argyle and before joining Palace in 2012.