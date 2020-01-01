Boateng criticises 'sad' fine from Bayern Munich after breaking coronavirus lockdown to visit sick son

The Germany defender says he will respect the fine but he was disappointed to receive it after travelling to see his four-year-old son, Jermar

Jerome Boateng has expressed his sadness at being fined by for breaking coronavirus lockdown guidelines on Monday.

The defender left Munich to visit his four-year-old son, Jermar, who he says is ill – and he claims any father would have done the same.

Bavaria was the first German state to go into full lockdown, with people expected to stay at home unless strictly necessary.

A statement from Bayern said Boateng had “transgressed the guidelines issued by the club by being too far away from his home.

“These guidelines govern the behaviour of the FC Bayern players in the current situation in line with the Bavarian state government’s directives on restrictions on movement and the recommendations of the health authorities.

“FC Bayern believes the club has a responsibility to be a role model. As a consequence of this transgression, the club has decided to impose a fine on Boateng.

“The club will donate the money to Munich hospitals.”

Boateng admitted he was in the wrong, but said he found it sad that he was to be fined for wanting to be with his son.

"I know that it was certainly a mistake not to inform the club about my trip, but in the moment I only had my son in mind,” Boateng told Bild.

“He was not in good health. When a son calls his father, of course I will still go, no matter what time!

“For him I accept any punishment; after all, he is my son.

“I want to see the father who does not go in such a moment to be with his four-year-old son. If there is a punishment for it, then I respect it. I find it sad.”

Reports in Germany also claimed Boateng had been involved in a traffic accident while driving back from seeing his son.

Earlier in the week, Boateng had joined a number of his Bayern team-mates in donating a significant sum to local charities in both Munich and his home town of Berlin.

"In times like these it is important that we all help together," Boateng said at the time.

"We footballers are often pushed into the role of role models, but role models for me these days are all those who go through their work in the difficult situation and make sure that life goes on as much as possible, like the volunteers at the tables.”