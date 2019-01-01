Blue Saints & Bishop Njenga crowned Chapa Dimba winners in Western region

The winners received a cash reward of Sh200, 000 each and will now represent Western region in the national finals set for June

Blue Saints and Bishop Njenga Girls, both from Lugari are the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom season Western Region champions.

Bishop Njenga triumphed after seeing off Kakamega’s Ibinzo Girls 2-0. Sheila Wikonza and Maureen Omende scored the goals in the second half for Bishop Njenga.

Lugari Blue Saints came from a goal down to beat The Saints from Buture-Mumias 2-1 in an entertaining boys final. After a goalless first half, The Saints opened the scoring through Atem Kato with Lugari hitting back through Watson Anami and Reagan Mumela.

“The game was tough as each team was dedicated to clinching the title. We are glad because our struggles have borne us fruits. We have been training hard for this tournament and we hope to be the national champs,” said Sheila Wikonza, who scored one of the goals for Bishop Njenga Girls.

The winners received a cash reward of Sh200, 000 each and will now represent Western region in the national finals scheduled for June 2019 at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

Article continues below

“Our dream of becoming the national champs has started well. We are glad that we have made it through to National Finals already. I hope some of my players will also be named in the all–star team that will go to Spain for training. This has been a good journey for us as a team,” said Ted Omnala - Coach, Lugari Blue Saints.

At the grand finale, the winning boys’ and girls’ teams will each walk away with Sh1m in prize money. An All-star team will also be selected from the 8 regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.

The competition now moves to Moi Stadium in Kisumu for the Nyanza regional finals set for February 9 and 10.