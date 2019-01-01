Blow for Juventus as Chiellini set for lengthy spell out with ruptured cruciate ligament

The 35-year-old is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a major knee injury in training on Friday

have confirmed that veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Chiellini suffered the injury in training on Friday and is now set to miss several months, with his entire 2019-20 season now in doubt.

The champions said that the 35-year-old is set to undergo surgery in the coming days.

Chiellini's absence will be a major blow for Juventus as the club looks to win its ninth straight Serie A title in 2019-20, as well as its first title since 1995-96.

The veteran has been a stalwart for Juve since joining the club prior to the 2005-06 season, making 25 league starts last season as the Bianconeri won their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

Chiellini started alongside Leonardo Bonucci in Juve's first Serie A game of this season and scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win over last weekend.

The veteran duo's presence in the Juve lineup meant there was surprisingly no room for Matthijs de Ligt, who joined from Ajax in the off-season in a €75 million (£68m/$84m) transfer.

De Ligt admitted he was surprised to not start the opener, but also said he understood it wouldn't be easy to walk into a defence as strong a Juve's.

“Of course, I would have preferred to play,” De Ligt said after the game.

“I couldn’t read this based on the training sessions, in that sense I didn’t see this coming, but obviously I respect the decision of the coach.

“I’m also realistic, I’m still getting used to being here in . The duo that played today, Chiellini and Bonucci, were seen as the best defensive pairing in the world."

But the 20-year-old likely won't spend many more games on the bench after Chiellini's injury, with the former captain now set to play a major role for his new club.

Another off-season signing, Merih Demiral, is likely also in line for a bigger role this season, with the 21-year-old international joining from in the summer.

Juventus will take on on Saturday in a match-up of the winner and runner-up from Serie A in the past two seasons.