"Blockbuster deal"... Real Madrid identify their top choice to bolster the defence

A media report on Wednesday stated that Real Madrid have identified a standout defender to sign during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is no secret that Real Madrid are considering strengthening their defence. The team currently has five defenders (Militão, Hojlund, Asensio, Rüdiger and Alaba), but the contracts of the latter two expire on 30 June. Whilst the German player’s future remains unclear, Alaba’s departure is almost certain at the end of the season.

The newspaper 'Mundo Deportivo' reports that, of the names mentioned in recent months at Real Madrid (Upamecano, Saliba, Schlotterbeck...), there is one, Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool, who tops the list of targets.

This is mainly because he has not yet renewed his contract with Liverpool, and his move to Real Madrid, as was the case with Alaba and Rüdiger in recent years, would be on a free transfer, which is a crucial factor for the club, as they would not have to spend any money on the deal.

Ibrahima Konaté is 26 years old. He trained at the Sochaux youth academy and honed his skills at RB Leipzig, and has spent five seasons in the Premier League with Liverpool, playing at the highest level.

His height (1.94 metres) and physical attributes make him a defender who is difficult to get past. It is true that he does not possess the same passing ability as his Liverpool teammate, Virgil van Dijk, but he usually resolves such situations with relative ease.

Therefore, between now and the next few months, his future will also depend on his level of performance, as it seems he will not remain at Liverpool. Whether Real Madrid or another team signs him, he will have to give his all during this period, including the World Cup.

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