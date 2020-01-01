Biyana cancels out Adubea's stunner as Sporting Gijon hold Racing Santander

The South African broke her duck but her effort could only save her Spanish side from a shock loss to the Ghanaian's team on Sunday

Kholosa Biyana scored her maiden Spanish Reto Iberdrola goal as her late strike helped Gijon earn a 2-2 draw against Racing Santander after cancelling out Princella Adubea's effort.

The international midfielder joined Sporting Gijon this summer and was afforded her fourth appearance this season against Racing in Sunday's encounter at Instalaciones de Mareo.

The international, on her part, has established herself following her arrival from Sporting Huelva this summer, opening her account with the winner in a 2-0 win over Madrid CFF.

Going into the match, Sporting were gearing for their first win of the season following two draws at Pozuelo Alarcon and Real Oviedo.

While Racing were eager to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw against Parquesol to extend their unbeaten run to five games.



The hosts got off to a bright start but could only celebrate a lead when Millene opened the scoring six minutes from the half-time break.

After the restart, Elexa Bahr netted the crucial equaliser for the visitors within the first four minutes of the second half.

In the 62nd minute, Adubea found the back of the net to hand Racing the lead against their hosts, with her second goal of the season.

Three minutes from full-time, Lucia Granda set up Biyana brilliantly to break her duck and rescue Sporting from defeat at home.

Ghana's Adubea, who has now scored twice in five matches for Racing Santander, was in action from the start to finish.

While Banyana midfielder Biyana has a goal in four games for Sporting since joining from University of KwaZulu-Natal ladies in October.

With the result, Racing have accrued nine points from five matches while Sporting are bottom with three points from three games.

In their next fixtures, Racing will square up against Real Oviedo at home while Sporting will visit on November 29.