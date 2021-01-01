Bissouma wins Brighton & Hove Albion performance award

The Mali international has been rewarded for his eye-catching displays for the Seagulls in the month under review

Yves Bissouma has been announced as the winner of & Hove Albion’s Performance of the Month award for December 2020.

The 24-year-old midfielder featured prominently for the Seagulls in the month under review as they drew three games and lost two.

His impressive showings in the encounters helped Graham Potter’s men move out of the relegation zone after gathering 14 points from 17 games.

Bissouma has made 17 appearances for Brighton and scored one goal across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

The Seagulls will take on in a Premier League game on Wednesday evening without the Mali international.

The midfielder was suspended for the encounter after picking his fifth yellow card of the campaign in their draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton manager Potter revealed his side would miss the 24-year-old at the Etihad Stadium and praised him for his recent impressive performances.

“Yves has been performing well, he has taken a step forward in terms of his own performance levels. We missed him earlier in the season when he missed three games,” Potter told the club website.

“We haven't got another Yves Bissouma. Clearly, you want as many good players as you can on the pitch against Man City and we are disappointed not to have Yves. But we have got other good players that are ready and want to play.

“We just have to find the right combination to be competitive against one of the best teams in the world.”

Bissouma teamed up with the Seagulls in the summer of 2018 from French side and has been a key member of the team.

The midfielder has featured in more than 70 games across all competitions since his arrival at the Premier League club.

Bissouma will be expected to return for Brighton against on January 16 after serving out his one-match ban.