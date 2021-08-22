'Absolutely everywhere' - Bissouma voted best by Brighton & Hove Albion fans after performance vs Watford

The Mali international provided an assist as the Seagulls registered their second win in as many league matches

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma was voted the man of the match by the fans after playing a key role in helping the team claim a 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Mali international commanded the midfield effectively as the Seagulls collected their second win of the season. His first meaningful contribution was in the third minute when he managed to get a shot off, but failed to hit the target.

The 24-year-old's contribution ensured the Hornets did not find it easy and it was no surprise when Shane Duffy scored for his team in the 10th minute.

Once again, in the 24th minute, Bissouma had an opportunity to test the goalkeeper but the wall dealt with his freekick.

The midfielder was almost everywhere for his team and he finally made a major contribution when he intercepted a poor pass by William Troost-Ekong and set up Neil Maupay to score their second in the 41st minute.

After the half-time break, he continued from where he left and was eventually recognized for his effort.

"Absolutely everywhere [on Saturday]," the club tweeted. "You have voted Yves Bissouma as your Man of the Match!"

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Bissouma wished Maupay a quick recovery after he was injured in the win over the Hornets. The 25-year-old French forward was substituted at the start of the second half after picking up a knock. Aaron Connolly took his place in the team.

"My personal goalscorer, I love you my brother, get well and get back to us soon. Great team performance," Bissouma posted on his official social media account.

My personal goalscorer I love you my brother get well and get back to us soon !! Great team performance #wearebrighton 🔵⚪️ #YB8 🦍 pic.twitter.com/ptOypIeWy0 — Yves Bissouma #YB8 (@Yves_Bissouma) August 21, 2021

Saturday's win was the second for Brighton in as many matches this season after they started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Burnley.