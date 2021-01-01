Bissouma on target as Tau helps Brighton & Hove Albion advance in FA Cup

The Mali and South Africa internationals helped the Seagulls see off the League One outfit and book a place in the next round of the competition

Yves Bissouma scored the opening goal for & Hove Albion while Percy Tau was in action as they secured a 2-1 victory over Blackpool in Saturday’s fourth round fixture.

Tau who was recently recalled from his loan spell at , made his debut at the Amex Stadium (in the FA Cup) and his second start for Graham Potter’s team after last Saturday’s Premier League encounter against .

Bissouma broke the deadlock in the 27th minute from 32 yards. The effort was the Mali international's fourth goal for the Seagulls since his arrival from French club in July 2018 and all of his strikes have come from outside the penalty box.

4/4 – All four of Yves Bissouma’s goals for Brighton have come from outside the box, with his opener against Blackpool coming from 32 yards out. Range. pic.twitter.com/TQKXMi3D8l — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2021

Gary Madine cancelled out the 24-year-old's opener with his equaliser on the stroke of half-time but Steven Alzate sealed Brighton's progress to the fifth round with his match-winning strike in the 58th minute.

Tau was in action for 61 minutes but struggled to register a shot and a key pass before he was replaced by Neal Maupay. Bissouma, however, played from start to finish.

The star has made four appearances for Brighton so far, and he will be aiming to open his Premier League goal account when the Seagulls host at the Amex Stadium for a league match on Wednesday.

Brighton & Hove Albion are 17th in the Premier League table with 17 points from 19 matches, five points adrift of the drop zone.