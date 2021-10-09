Birthday girl Oshoala scores as Barcelona demolish Atletico Madrid

Asisat Oshoala was on target on her 27th birthday as Barcelona silenced Atletico Madrid 3-0 in Saturday’s Primera Division encounter.

Against the hosts, the Nigeria international was handed her fourth start of the 2021-22 campaign, partnering Mariona Caldentey and Caroline Hansen in a 4-3-3 formation.

To justify his inclusion in Jonatan Giraldez’s line-up, the former Arsenal and Liverpool star put the Blaugranes ahead in the 35th minute at Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcala de Henares.

After both teams had struck the woodwork, Oshoala pounced on a rebound to put Barca ahead as goalkeeper Lola Gallardo was left with no chance.

Although the hosts threatened to equalise, they went into the half-time break with a goal deficit.

While Atletico Madrid continued to threaten in the second half, it was Barcelona who doubled their advantage in the 70th minute through Aitana Bonmati.

The Spanish midfielder was teed up by compatriot Patri Guijarro. Four minutes later, super-sub Lieke Martens increased the lead after she was set up by Hansen.

Following Oshoala’s strike, she has now scored nine times in her last six games in all competitions. She was subbed off for Jenni Hermoso two minutes after the hour mark.

Thanks to this result, Barcelona have now won their last eight games in all competitions and at the moment, they lead the summit of the Spanish top-flight log having accrued 18 points from all six league matches played so far.

They would be hoping to continue their perfect start when they visit Sporting de Huelva on October 17.

Three days earlier, they travel to the Koge Stadium to face Danish side Koge in a Uefa Women’s Champions League game.

Koge occupy the base of Group C after suffering a 5-0 defeat to 1899 Hoffenheim on the opening day.

In a recent interview, the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year explained how her love for football would often get her into trouble at home.

“As an African girl child, they say things like, ‘Oh, you’re a girl. You’re not supposed to be playing football. You’re supposed to be at home, helping your mother’. They see soccer or football as a male-dominated game,” she told CNN.

“Each time I [would] go to play football or something, I’m always in trouble. Sometimes, I don’t get to sleep at home. I had to go to my grandmother’s place to sleep at night. Some days my [mother] wouldn't even give me money for food. Back then, it wasn’t the same. It was different, entirely different orientation.

“I made [my parents] believe that, okay, if they make young kids go after their dreams, there’s always something positive to come out of it. Today, I think they realise that. They're now the ones who call me. They know my game even before I tell them!"