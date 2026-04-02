Big news regarding Shane Kluivert’s future at FC Barcelona

Shane Kluivert (18) is set to extend his expiring contract with FC Barcelona by two seasons. This was reported by De Telegraaf on Thursday.

The youngest son of former star striker Patrick Kluivert had been in talks with Barça for some time. According to journalist Mike Verweij, an agreement has recently been reached.

Once the ink is dry, Kluivert will remain at Barcelona until mid-2028. He lives there with his parents.

Kluivert has been playing for Barcelona since 2017. At the time, he was signed from Paris Saint-Germain, where his father was working.

Kluivert currently plays for Barça Atlètic, the club’s top reserve team, which competes in Spain’s fourth tier.

In sixteen official matches for that team, Kluivert has scored two goals and provided two assists. In addition, the Zaandam-born player has earned eleven caps for the Netherlands Under-19s.

Last week, Kluivert was selected in our NXGN section as one of the ten greatest Dutch talents from 2007 and 2008.