Big Jet TV: Why Chelsea & Premier League clubs are talking about trending YouTube channel during Storm Eunice

Why are Chelsea and a number of other Premier League clubs talking about trending YouTube channel Big Jet TV during Storm Eunice? GOAL has everything you need to know.

The United Kingdom is currently being hit by Storm Eunice, which has led to the Met Office issuing red weather warnings to signal danger to life across southern and eastern England.

Indeed, the weekend's football calendar is set to face significant disruption due to the extreme conditions although it was references to Big Jet TV that kept popping up ahead of many press conferences in England's top flight.

What is Big Jet TV?

Big Jet TV is a YouTube channel designed to connect "real Aviation Fans across the World" and has over 187,000 subscribers at the time of writing.

The platform, made by Jerry Dyer, brings viewers live commentary on planes landing in the United Kingdom, with their stream on February 18 focusing on Heathrow.

Storm Eunice has added extra drama to Big Jet TV's coverage as a number of planes have been forced to abort landings due to the dangerous winds, and the channel has seen a major spike in viewers as a result.

Which Premier League clubs are talking about it?

Chelsea were first to mention Big Jet TV as they sent out a tweet with a live stream of Thomas Tuchel's latest press conference with the caption: "Stop watching Big Jet TV for a minute, the boss is here!"

Stop watching Big Jet TV for a minute, the boss is here! 😅



Time for the manager to preview tomorrow's game with Crystal Palace! 🎙 https://t.co/AMFDpEs2eT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2022

Brighton then followed suit, writing: "Us watching Big Jet TV like:" above a photo of head coach Graham Potter with his hands on his head.

Us watching Big Jet TV like: pic.twitter.com/rKWidJZrWt — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, just before Antonio Conte began fielding questions ahead of his Tottenham side's trip to Manchester City, one of the club's media representatives opened proceedings by saying: "Thanks for dragging yourselves away from Big Jet TV for half an hour."

Everyone watching #BigJetTV when a plane lands like: pic.twitter.com/a234kgCBgp — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 18, 2022

The official FA Cup Twitter account also made reference to the YouTube channel, while football commentator Clive Tyldesley added: "Big Jet TV may be the end of football."

Big Jet TV may be the end of football. — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) February 18, 2022

How is Storm Eunice affecting football?

English football has seen the EFL fixture between Exeter City and Barrow called off so far, while the Premier League 2 contest between Brighton and Leeds United has also been postponed in light of the red weather warning on the south coast.

It has been reported that Tottenham may be forced to travel to Manchester via bus rather than plane for their meeting with the Premier League champions at Etihad Stadium, and Burnley are in a similar situation ahead of their trip to Brighton.

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that they are waiting to see if their travel arrangements will be altered ahead of their clash with West Ham at the London Stadium.

"We are planning to fly down to London this afternoon," he told reporters. "We will wait to see if there is any change to our flight and we are prepared to travel by coach if need be.

"So we are waiting to hear. Our plans are unchanged at the moment. The only disruption we've had this week is our training ground has been disrupted by heavy winds."

Elsewhere in Europe, the Dutch football association have already announced the postponement of all Friday fixtures due to safety concerns surrounding the storm, which is set to last through the weekend.

