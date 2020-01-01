‘Bielsa & Guardiola are the best managers in the world’ – Laporte claims Leeds & Man City bosses ‘know everything’

The French defender worked under the enigmatic Argentine at Athletic and is now enjoying his time with a former Barca boss

Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola are “the best two managers in the world”, says Aymeric Laporte, with the Leeds and bosses considered to “know everything”.

The man currently calling the shots at the Etihad Stadium has made no secret of his admiration for an enigmatic coach looking to lead fallen giants back into the Premier League.

For Guardiola, Bielsa has shown how success can be enjoyed while sticking to the principles which make football so entertaining.

More teams

Both men are demanding of those at their disposal, but there can be no arguing with the end results.

Bielsa may be working in the Championship at present, but he has spent time in charge of , , , and in the past.

It was during his stint at side Athletic that he got the chance to oversee Laporte’s development into a senior star.

That process has since led the French defender to the Etihad Stadium, with the 25-year-old centre-half getting the opportunity to enhance his game under the guidance of Guardiola.

Laporte admits he is fortunate to have worked under two coaches that he holds in the highest regard.

The City star told Radio 5 Live of Bielsa and Guardiola: “I think they are maybe the best two managers in the world.

“They are very different but they know everything about football – different things, but they know everything.”

Laporte has also benefitted from working alongside some top talent on the field, with plenty of important lessons taken from Vincent Kompany following his arrival at City in January 2018.

He added on the iconic Belgian: “Vincent is a very good football player and he’s a very good person.

“He’s a top man and he helped all of us when we arrived in the locker room. He was attentive to everything, he was trying to help in every session. In training he was working the most and an example for everyone.”

Laporte formed part of City’s historic domestic treble triumph in 2018-19, before enduring injury issues in the current campaign.

Article continues below

He feels he has fully adjusted to life in the Premier League, with his reputation being enhanced along the way, but admits life in has taken some getting used to.

“In things are more tactical but here it is stronger,” Laporte said.

“You have to be focused, the referee will not signal for fouls if they are a small one. It’s not difficult, but different. I understand that I have to be stronger than ever.”