'Best for all parties' - Maddison gives verdict on Fofana's Chelsea move

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has insisted that Wesley Fofana's move to Chelsea was "best for all parties".

WHAT HAPPENED? Fofana sealed his long-awaited Stamford Bridge switch on Wednesday, joining the Blues for £75 million ($88m) including add-ons. The transfer has irked Leicester fans as Fofana signed an improved contract until 2027 back in March.

WHAT THEY SAID: In response to a Foxes supporter angered by Maddison congratulating his former clubmate on the move, the midfielder wrote on Twitter: "Probably slightly harsh to question my respect for the club and fans just because I wished a teammate and friend of two years good luck at their new club. I understand the frustration but if a player desperately wants to leave, it’s probably best for all parties to let them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison could be preparing supporters for his own move away from the King Power Stadium. The England international was heavily linked with Newcastle earlier this summer, though Leicester are thought to be keen to extend his current deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOFANA? Fofana could make his Chelsea debut on Saturday when they welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge for an all-London derby.