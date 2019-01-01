Bertrand Traore scores fastest Lyon goal of the season against Toulouse

The Burkina Faso international was in a scintillating form at the Groupama Stadium to help the Kids clinch a comfortable victory

Bertrand Traore scored twice to inspire Olympique to a 4-1 win against in Wednesday’s Cup tie.

Having failed to find the back of the net in his previous eight games, the 24-year-old finally ended the goal drought in a spectacular manner at the Groupama Stadium.

Traore helped Rudi Garcia’s men race into the lead with only one minute and 51 seconds into the encounter after he was set up by Jean Lucas, becoming Lyon’s fastest goal this season.

100% - Bertrand Traoré a marqué un but lors de chacune de ses 3 rencontres de Coupe de la Ligue



Il a inscrit le but le plus rapide de Lyon toutes compétitions confondues cette saison (1 minute & 51 secondes)



Joker. @OL pic.twitter.com/fjR1UJq7IB — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 18, 2019

Jean Lucas doubled the lead in the 17th minute before Kouadio Kone reduced the deficit for ‎Antoine Kombouare’s side shortly after the restart.

The Burkina Faso international then completed his brace in the 57th minute before Martin Terrier sealed the commanding display in addition time.

Traore featured for 69 minutes before his replacement, while his teammate and international Maxwel Cornet was on parade for the entirety of the game.

The striker, who is yet to open his account this season, will hope to replicate this performance when Lyon take on in a league game on Saturday.