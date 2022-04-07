'Benzema is the same level as Cruyff!' - Rennes coach Genesio makes bold claim about Real Madrid star

Rennes coach Bruno Genesio believes Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is playing like one of the best player's in the history of football.

The 34-year-old is currently in the best form of his career, with his hat-trick against Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday taking his tally up to 37 goals in 36 appearances for the season.

His form does not surprise Genesio, however, as the Rennes boss believes he is on a similar level to that of Johan Cruyff, who has gone down as one of the greatest to ever have graced the game.

What has been said?

Cruyff won three consecutive European Cup trophies and guided Netherlands to the World Cup final, making him one of the most influential figures in the game.

“It’s not like we discovered yesterday that he was among the best in the world," Genesio said.

"For me, he’s one of the best in the history of the game, at the same level as a Cruyff or players of that level.

"What says the most about his quality, beyond his goals, is his game intelligence. It’s everything he does, his movement, his decisions."

What has Benzema done this season?

Benzema is by far the highest scoring player in La Liga this season.

He has netted 24 times in the Spanish top-flight, putting him 10 ahead of next top scorer Enes Unal of Getafe.

On top of that, Benzema is top of the assist chart in La Liga with 11.

He is second in the Champions League scoring list for the season with 11 goals from eight games, putting him one behind Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

