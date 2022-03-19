Benzema dropped from France squad as AC Milan's Giroud replaces injured Real Madrid striker

AC Milan star Olivier Giroud will replace Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in France's squad for their upcoming international matches.

The Liga star has suffered an injury and so had to pull out from facing South Africa and Ivory Coast in the March friendlies.

Benzema has only fairly recently returned to the international side as Didier Deschamps opened the doors again after initially excluding him following the blackmail scandal involving Mathieu Valbuena.

What has been said?

On Benzema's injury, a statement from France reads: "The Real Madrid striker has completed additional examinations which have confirmed his unavailability for the match against Barcelona and the next international camp which begins on Monday at Clairefontaine."

Deschamps added on Giroud: "It's going well for Giroud in Milan, I'm happy for him.

"I have choices to make. I know very well what he was able to do with us. He remains, as he knows, selectable and available to the France team."

What is Benzema's record this season?

Benzema is enjoying a remarkable season for Real Madrid who are marching towards the Spanish title, making 34 appearances across all competitions.

He's managed to score 32 goals and made 13 assists, propelling him into the conversation for the Ballon d'Or.

What is Giroud's record this season?

With 28 appearances across all competitions, Giroud has been a key figure for Milan this season and has scored 11 goals along with grabbing three assists.

The talented striker always seems to raise his performances for France as well, scoring 46 goals in 110 caps since making his debut back in 2011.

