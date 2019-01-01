Mora admits first leg struggles, eyes away goal in Shah Alam

Selangor pushed Johor Darul Ta'zim hard in the first leg of the Malaysia Cup semi-final with the 2017 champions only managing to take a slim lead.

It was not the slick football that is normally associated with JDT but a 2-1 win was still achieved in what was the final home match to be played by the team at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium. The 6-time Malaysia champions will be upping sticks and settling down at the brand new Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium next season.

Individual efforts highlighted the match as JDT scored through Syafiq Ahmad and Leandro Velazquez with Ifedayo Olusegun grabbing a vital away goal for in the first half of the match. Playing without Diogo Luis Santo, JDT were held by a resolute Selangor side who showed high defensive discipline.

Chances were at a premium for the home side with the likes of Safawi Rasid and Gonzalo Cabrera unable to produce their usual threat from wide areas. A difference that was noticeable for head coach Benjamin Mora but he puts it down to purely because it is a cup semi-final.

"A difficult game knowing that it's the semi-final. We faced a team that likes to play football, have the ball and feel comfortable with the ball. Normally it is not the style of the rest of the teams, so of course made it difficult. Other factors are involved in a semi-final, the commitment and adrenaline that the players feel sometimes make these games more balanced than normal.

"We did a good job. We played the game as well should, working hard trying to beat all the individual duel. But as I said, they are a strong team. Good thing is the result as we are above one goal but it's still a very open game and we will try to go to Shah Alam to do a good job.

"I think it's going to be tougher (in second leg) because we want to go to the final and we want to win this cup. Of course we are going to push Selangor to fight back and they will. They play at home and it's a big pitch. We had been having good results in Shah Alam and normally when we play away, we have the possibility of scoring goals.

"It's going to be an open match, a nice match and hopefully we can play good football and finish with a good result," said Mora in the post-match press conference.

Earlier this season in the league, JDT had already beaten Selangor 4-2 at Shah Alam Stadium enroute to clinching yet another league title, so winning at the opponent's ground is not something beyond The Southern Tigers. The second leg will be played in a week's time on October 26.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram