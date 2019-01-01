Benik Afobe completes Stoke City permanent move

Having impressed while on loan, the Potters have secured the signature of the Congo DR international

English Championship side Stoke City have completed the permanent signing of Benik Afobe from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After joining Wolves in June from Bournemouth, the 25-year-old then teamed up with the Potters 11 days later on loan with an option to buy him for an agreed fee around £12 million.

Since his arrival at the bet365 Stadium, the attacker has impressed enough for Stoke trigger the purchase clause, scoring six goals in 26 league appearances.

On Friday, the Potters announced the capture of the former Bolton Wanderers player along with Ryan Woods.

“Stoke City have today completed the permanent transfers of Ryan Woods and Benik Afobe,” read a statement from the club website.

Article continues below

“The pair initially moved to the bet365 Stadium in loan deals during the summer transfer window with a view to the club making their moves permanent this month.

“The formalities of both transfers have now been completed with the Potters paying undisclosed fees to Brentford and Wolves for Woods and Afobe respectively.”

Stoke take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.