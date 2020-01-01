Bengaluru FC sign Thai-League's all-time top scorer Cleiton Silva

The 33-year old is known to be a prolific goal-scorer...

have roped in Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva from 's Suphanburi FC in a one-year deal, with an option to extend for another year.

The 33-year-old started his professional career with the Brazilian side Madureira in 2008. In 2010, he moved to and started playing for Osotsapa where he scored 17 goals in 38 matches over a period of two years.

He reached the zenith of his potential playing for Muangthong United. In 2015 he scored 32 goals in 41 matches and in the next campaign he netted another 33 from just 32 appearances.

More teams

Following two successful seasons in Thailand, he moved to to ply his trade with Shanghai Shenxin. A change in country did not undermine his scoring prowess and in his debut season in , he banged in 20 goals from 31 matches.

In 2018, he joined Suphanburi and after spending two seasons with The War Elephants he will now join the Blues.

He became the first foreign player to reach the 100-goal mark in Thailand and finished top scorer of the Thai League 1 for two seasons.

“I’ve signed with Bengaluru FC because I want to be a champion and this is a club that is always after titles. I have that opportunity once again at BFC. I want to make the club and its fans happy. I have been following the club for some time now because we were in talks a while ago. And I liked what I saw. I am looking forward to making my way to Bengaluru and am excited to meet my new teammates, the fans, and embrace the city,” said Silva after joining the outfit.