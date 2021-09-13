Indian Super League

Bengaluru FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Anselm Noronha
Last Updated
Bengaluru FC
The Blues finished seventh on the league table last season and will be aiming for a top four finish this time around

Marco Pezzaiuoli's Bengaluru will kick off the 2021-22 Indian Super League season against NorthEast United at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, on November 20.

The Blues had a disappointing campaign last season where they finished seventh in the league table with just 22 points from 20 matches. This time they will hope to turn around their fortunes under a new manager.

When do Bengaluru FC clash against Chennaiyin FC in 2021-22?

Sunil Chhetri and co. will take on the Marina Machans on December 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

When do Bengaluru FC play ATK Mohun Bagan in 2021-22?

The two sides will renew their rivalry on December 16 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. 

Suresh Singh Bengaluru FC Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021

Bengaluru FC's Indian Super League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time (IST) Opponent
Nov 20 7:30 PM NorthEast United FC
Nov 24 7:30 PM Odisha FC
Nov 28 7:30 PM Kerala Blasters FC
Dec 4 9:30 PM Mumbai City FC
Dec 8 7:30 PM Hyderabad FC
Dec 11 9:30 PM FC Goa
Dec 16 7:30 PM ATK Mohun Bagan FC
Dec 20 7:30 PM  Jamshedpur FC
Dec 30 7:30 PM Chennaiyin FC
Jan 4 7:30 PM SC East Bengal